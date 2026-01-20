Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan received 81 vehicles purchased with budget funds. The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He noted that the fleet upgrade is aimed at increasing the mobility and combat readiness of the Armed Forces. According to the Cabinet Chairman, a modern army has to combine military traditions and technological advancement, and the new equipment will ensure the prompt and safe movement of personnel.

He emphasized that the country’s defense capability has significantly strengthened in recent years. The Armed Forces budget has increased by more than 300 percent compared to 2018-2019. The funds are being used to modernize weapons, develop military unit infrastructure, and purchase modern air defense and electronic warfare systems.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the first stage of implementing electronic document management and accounting systems within the Ministry of Defense has been completed. The electronic military registration system is currently being piloted at five military commissariats, and it will be launched at 25 more by March. He noted that the digitalization of military ID cards has begun.

Special attention will be paid to the social protection of military personnel. In Bishkek, daily rent compensation has been increased to 500 soms, and in the regions to 420 soms. Monthly mortgage payments, the option to purchase housing regardless of duty station, and over 900 apartments through the State Mortgage Company are also provided.

In total, the Ministry of Defense received 81 vehicles, including 36 Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles, 19 JAC T-6 pickup trucks, 18 Gazelle vans, five crew buses, and three JAC Sunray minibuses. Some of the vehicles were manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant in the Kyrgyz Republic.