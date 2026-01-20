14:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.67
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan received 81 vehicles purchased with budget funds. The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He noted that the fleet upgrade is aimed at increasing the mobility and combat readiness of the Armed Forces. According to the Cabinet Chairman, a modern army has to combine military traditions and technological advancement, and the new equipment will ensure the prompt and safe movement of personnel.

He emphasized that the country’s defense capability has significantly strengthened in recent years. The Armed Forces budget has increased by more than 300 percent compared to 2018-2019. The funds are being used to modernize weapons, develop military unit infrastructure, and purchase modern air defense and electronic warfare systems.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the first stage of implementing electronic document management and accounting systems within the Ministry of Defense has been completed. The electronic military registration system is currently being piloted at five military commissariats, and it will be launched at 25 more by March. He noted that the digitalization of military ID cards has begun.

Special attention will be paid to the social protection of military personnel. In Bishkek, daily rent compensation has been increased to 500 soms, and in the regions to 420 soms. Monthly mortgage payments, the option to purchase housing regardless of duty station, and over 900 apartments through the State Mortgage Company are also provided.

In total, the Ministry of Defense received 81 vehicles, including 36 Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles, 19 JAC T-6 pickup trucks, 18 Gazelle vans, five crew buses, and three JAC Sunray minibuses. Some of the vehicles were manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/358566/
views: 43
Print
Related
Catalytic converters to come under control: Drivers, service stations face fines
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia drops by 52.5%
Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for permitting operation of foreign vehicles
Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs receives new service vehicles
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
14:12
Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobi...
13:54
Fire at mosque in Bishkek extinguished
13:34
Statistical Program of Kyrgyzstan for 2026 approved
13:02
Swimming pool to be preserved in Sports Palace: Bishkek Mayor details plans
12:36
Mosque on fire in Bishkek