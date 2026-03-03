19:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

About 700 vehicles with foreign license plates held in impound lots

Approximately 700 vehicles with foreign license plates are currently being held in impound lots, Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmanbetov said at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Crime and Corruption Prevention of Parliament.

According to him, the ministry continues to receive appeals from citizens who failed to legalize their vehicles within the established term. A special commission is currently reviewing the issue.

The legalization campaign for vehicles with foreign plates was conducted under a presidential decree from April 1 to October 1, 2025. Over the six-month period, more than 18,000 vehicles were officially registered.

Under existing regulations, vehicles that were not registered within the deadline are placed in impound lots, and they may later be subject to disposal.
link: https://24.kg/english/364352/
views: 239
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to ban import of vehicles without catalytic converters
Electric vehicles account for less than 1 percent of Kyrgyzstan's vehicle fleet
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region
Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment
Catalytic converters to come under control: Drivers, service stations face fines
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
3 March, Tuesday
16:57
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land
16:47
First triplets in 2026 born at Osh Interregional Hospital
16:00
Kyrgyzstan plans to ban import of vehicles without catalytic converters
15:52
Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved
15:47
About 700 vehicles with foreign license plates held in impound lots