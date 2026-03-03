About 700 vehicles with foreign license plates held in impound lots

Approximately 700 vehicles with foreign license plates are currently being held in impound lots, Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmanbetov said at a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Crime and Corruption Prevention of Parliament.

According to him, the ministry continues to receive appeals from citizens who failed to legalize their vehicles within the established term. A special commission is currently reviewing the issue.

The legalization campaign for vehicles with foreign plates was conducted under a presidential decree from April 1 to October 1, 2025. Over the six-month period, more than 18,000 vehicles were officially registered.

Under existing regulations, vehicles that were not registered within the deadline are placed in impound lots, and they may later be subject to disposal.