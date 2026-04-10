Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped

A draft presidential decree regulating vehicles with foreign license plates that have not undergone legalization has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The document stipulates that owners of such vehicles will have until May 1, 2026, to voluntarily decide their fate. Options include exporting the cars outside the country, selling them for spare parts, or scrapping them.

If the requirements are not met within the set deadline, the vehicles will be forcibly towed to specialized parking lots for subsequent disposal.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is proposed to release such vehicles to owners for further disposal under obligation, as well as to reduce storage fees at impound lots to 50 soms per day.

The State Border Service will be tasked with ensuring the unhindered export of these vehicles from Kyrgyzstan. In addition, authorities plan to introduce mandatory registration of vehicles with foreign plates entering the country in state information systems, with issuance of a confirmation document to owners.

Oversight of the decree’s implementation will be assigned to the presidential administration. If adopted, the document will enter into force upon official publication.