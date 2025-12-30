Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over 44 official vehicles to the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total cost of the vehicles is 92.6 million soms. The vehicles were purchased with public funds and donated to the Ministry’s Water Resources Service and Fisheries Department.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that agriculture occupies a key position in the real sector of the economy and is its main driver. He noted that agriculture ensures the development of industry and processing.

«In Kyrgyzstan, the number of seasonal and year-round processing facilities has reached 425. Hundreds of these facilities are opened annually on the instructions of the President. This year, 119 production facilities have been launched, more than half of which are related to agriculture and processing,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He also stated that priority attention is paid to modernizing the irrigation sector. While 1 billion soms was allocated for these purposes in 2024, funding for the first 11 months of 2025 has increased to 1.7 billion. Work is underway to clean, construct, concrete, and reinforce canals, as well as construct daily and ten-day regulation ponds.

In addition, 286 units of specialized equipment were purchased for the Ministry of Agriculture’s water management services in 2024-2025.

It was also reported that a food fair offering below-market prices is being held in Bishkek at Turdakun Usubaliev Square and in Asanbay microdistrict. Similar fairs are being held throughout the country on weekends and will continue until the summer.