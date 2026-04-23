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Kyrgyzstan imports nearly 26,000 vehicles since beginning of 2026

In January — February 2026, a colossal gap between the volume of imported and exported vehicles was recorded in the Kyrgyzstan’s automobile market. The main import flow comes from Asian countries, while exports (primarily re-exports) are targeted at the Russian market. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

How many cars were imported and from where

In the first two months of the year, 25,892 passenger cars were imported into the republic. This is a 39 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. In value terms, imports reached 17,776.3 billion soms (approximately $203.3 million).

The absolute leaders in passenger car shipments to Kyrgyzstan were:

  • China: 12,687 units (worth $111.7 million);
  • South Korea: 8,799 units (worth $47.7 million);
  • USA: 1,329 units (worth $12.1 million);
  • Japan: 715 units (worth $7.3 million).

The country also imported 3,936 trucks worth $50.7 million (the main suppliers were China and South Korea) and 473 special-purpose vehicles.

Where the republic export vehicles

Against the backdrop of tens of thousands of imported cars, official exports appear modest. Over the course of two months, Kyrgyzstan exported only 623 passenger cars worth $10.4 million. Russia was the leading buyer — 524 vehicles worth $8 million.

Truck exports totaled only 12 units (worth $138,900), while special equipment accounted for 8 units.

Spare parts market

Kyrgyzstan is also actively purchasing components. Imports of automobile parts and accessories totaled nearly 6,000 tons worth $20.6 million (the majority of which came from China—3,574.5 tons).

The republic also exported 2,958.6 tons of auto parts worth $12 million. Almost the entire volume (2,727.1 tons) was sent to Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/371576/
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