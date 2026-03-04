Kyrgyzstan remains leader in new car exports to Russia

Kyrgyzstan remained the leader in new car exports to Russia as of February 2026. Sergei Tselikov, head of the analytical agency Avtostat, reported.

According to him, passenger car imports increased by 35 percent in February.

In February, 46,800 passenger cars were imported to Russia. This is 35 percent more than in February of last year (35,000).

Imports of new passenger cars (up to three years old) increased by 29 percent to 20,900. Imports of used cars (over three years old) increased by 40 percent to 25,900.

China (67.2 percent) and Kyrgyzstan (20.5 percent) remain the leaders in new car exports, Sergei Tselikov noted.

Avtostat previously reported that the import of new passenger cars to Russia from Kyrgyzstan took first place among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries at the end of 2025, reaching 53,600 units.