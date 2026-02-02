12:03
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region

Twenty new official vehicles were handed over to local medical organizations in Naryn region. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), presented the keys to the heads of hospitals and Family Medicine Centers.

The donation of the vehicles is part of a program to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and improve the quality of medical care in the region.

The vehicles were distributed among key institutions: the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital (including the maternity ward), Family Medicine Centers in Naryn and Kara-Kuzhur, Oruk-Tam districts, the Tuberculosis Control Center, the Bureau of Forensic Medicine, and medical centers in At-Bashy, Ak-Tala, Dzhumgal, and Kochkor districts.

Addressing the medical workers, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that developing the healthcare system is a key priority for the state, and providing transport for doctors directly impacts the speed and quality of medical care. According to him, support for regional medical institutions will continue, as the country’s sustainability and future depend on the health of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/360172/
views: 84
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment
Catalytic converters to come under control: Drivers, service stations face fines
5,000 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to receive mortgage apartments out of turn
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia drops by 52.5%
Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
11:45
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical wor...
11:30
Kyrgyzstan increases budget funding for youth policy
11:16
Fraud suspect detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Seedling exports decline in Kyrgyzstan
10:53
Rosatom plans to introduce 3D technologies into Kyrgyzstan's hydropower sector