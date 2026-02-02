Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region

Twenty new official vehicles were handed over to local medical organizations in Naryn region. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), presented the keys to the heads of hospitals and Family Medicine Centers.

The donation of the vehicles is part of a program to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and improve the quality of medical care in the region.

The vehicles were distributed among key institutions: the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital (including the maternity ward), Family Medicine Centers in Naryn and Kara-Kuzhur, Oruk-Tam districts, the Tuberculosis Control Center, the Bureau of Forensic Medicine, and medical centers in At-Bashy, Ak-Tala, Dzhumgal, and Kochkor districts.

Addressing the medical workers, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that developing the healthcare system is a key priority for the state, and providing transport for doctors directly impacts the speed and quality of medical care. According to him, support for regional medical institutions will continue, as the country’s sustainability and future depend on the health of the population.