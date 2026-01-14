Catalytic converters to come under control: Drivers, service stations face fines

A draft law tightening environmental requirements for vehicles in Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion.

The proposal includes amendments to the Law «On Road Traffic» and the Code of Offenses and has been posted on the official Zhogorku Kenesh website. The initiative was introduced by MP Marlen Mamataliev.

Under the proposal, vehicles would be required to have functioning catalytic converters, particulate filters, and other emissions-reduction systems if they are part of the vehicle’s design. Verification of environmental parameters would become a mandatory part of technical inspections.

The draft law proposes banning the operation of vehicles that do not meet environmental standards and imposing fines for violations. Driving a vehicle without a working catalytic converter could result in a fine of 10,000 soms for individuals and 35,000 soms for legal entities.

Stricter penalties would apply for submitting forged inspection documents or concealing environmental defects.

Responsibility would also extend to diagnostic centers issuing fake technical inspection certificates and to organizations that remove or simulate the operation of catalytic converters.

The background statement highlights that the amendments aim to reduce air pollution, particularly in major cities such as Bishkek and Osh. The author notes that the widespread removal of catalytic converters increases harmful emissions, fuel consumption, and harms public health.

The draft law is also linked to Kyrgyzstan’s obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement.

If adopted, the law will take effect on the day of official publication, though specific provisions banning the operation of vehicles without environmental systems will come into force on July 1, 2027.