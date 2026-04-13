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Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Osh — Kara-Suu road

During a working visit to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the construction of Osh— Kara-Suu road.

The head of state was informed that work is currently underway to widen the roadway and remove the old asphalt pavement.

Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev noted that the project also includes construction of sidewalks and a bike path. To ensure traffic safety, a median barrier will be installed in the center of the road in sections with appropriate terrain. Lighting will also be installed along the entire route.

The four-lane road will significantly increase capacity, minimize congestion, and improve road safety. This will improve transport links in Kara-Suu district and expedite intercity and interregional freight and passenger transportation.

Sadyr Japarov issued a number of instructions, including completing the road construction by the end of this year, while paying particular attention to the quality of the work performed.
link: https://24.kg/english/370044/
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