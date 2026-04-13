Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Osh — Kara-Suu road

During a working visit to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the construction of Osh— Kara-Suu road.
Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev noted that the project also includes construction of sidewalks and a bike path. To ensure traffic safety, a median barrier will be installed in the center of the road in sections with appropriate terrain. Lighting will also be installed along the entire route.
The four-lane road will significantly increase capacity, minimize congestion, and improve road safety. This will improve transport links in Kara-Suu district and expedite intercity and interregional freight and passenger transportation.
Sadyr Japarov issued a number of instructions, including completing the road construction by the end of this year, while paying particular attention to the quality of the work performed.