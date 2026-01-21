Over 400 million soms to be spent on road construction in Pervomaisky district

Over 400 million soms will be spent on road construction in Bishkek’s Pervomaysky district. A road infrastructure development plan for the annexed territories for 2026-2030 has been submitted for public discussion. It includes paving streets and building sidewalks.

It is noted that after the settlements were incorporated into the city, the City Hall faced the need to integrate the new residential areas into the overall transportation network.

In Mayevka residential area, 10.35 kilometers of roads are planned to be built by 2030. Roads will also be upgraded on Molodaya Gvardiya, Teplichnaya, Ala-Archa, Selskaya, Sovkhoznaya, Zhanylyk, and Son-Kol streets.

In Novopavlovka, Kut, and Uchkun-2 residential areas, central streets with sidewalks will be built—73 million soms are being allocated. A road parallel to Vasilievsky Trakt will be built in 2026 at a cost of 32 million.

In Zhenish residential complex, Prigorodnaya, Okrainnaya, and Zhashtyk-2 streets will be paved.

Construction of a pedestrian crossing at the intersection with the Northern Bypass Road in Tendik residential area is also planned (54 million soms).

Traffic lights will be installed at several renovated intersections.