Tunnel work begins on Barskoon — Bedel road

Construction of Barskoon — Bedel road in Kyrgyzstan continues. Survey work for the project has been completed, and the design is in the final stages.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, approvals are currently being sought from government agencies. The contractor has delivered equipment, built a concrete plant, and mobilized the workforce.

Work is already underway on two tunnels included in the project. Forty-nine specialists and 55 pieces of equipment are working on tunnel No. 1, with 15 meters of excavation completed. In tunnel No. 2, 13.2 meters of the main tunnel and 12 meters of the parallel adit have been completed.

The total length of the road will be approximately 150 kilometers. It will connect the village of Barskoon on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake with Bedel border crossing point on Kyrgyz-Chinese border. The project includes the construction of two tunnels, more than 30 bridges, including two overpasses, and protective engineering structures. The project is estimated to take approximately five years.

The Barskoon — Bedel road is considered one of Kyrgyzstan’s strategic infrastructure projects. It will provide an alternative access to the border with China and should reduce the burden on the existing Torugart and Irkeshtam border crossings.

The route passes through high-mountain areas of Issyk-Kul region, requiring the construction of tunnels, bridges, and protective structures. The project aims to develop the country’s transit potential, expedite freight transportation, and expand trade and economic ties with China.