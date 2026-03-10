12:08
Cabinet establishes State Directorate for Barskoon–Bedel Road Construction

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution establishing the State Directorate for the Construction of Barskoon—Bedel Road under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The institution is being created to oversee the implementation of Barskoon—Bedel road project and to coordinate cooperation between government agencies, local government bodies and contractor organizations.

According to the document, the directorate will have a staff of 13 employees. The Ministry of Transport has been instructed to register the institution with the justice authorities and ensure its material and technical operations.

Funding for the directorate will come from resources allocated for the road construction project, within a limit of up to 2.9 percent of the total capital investment volume.

The resolution also introduces amendments to several government decisions regulating the structure of the Transport Ministry and expenditure standards for construction projects.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.
