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Ministry promises to complete construction of road to Ala-Too Resort this year

Construction of the road to Ala-Too Resort ski resort, located in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, will be completed this year. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry’s press service noted that winter in Jyrgalan lasts approximately seven months, so roadwork has resumed with the onset of warm weather. Work is currently underway on the 8.5-kilometer bypass section from the village of Jyrgalan to the resort. Preparations are also underway for the construction of culverts.

The new, modern road with 2-4 lanes will run from the city of Karakol to the resort. Funding for the project is provided under the State Capital Investments budget item.

The road is expected to be operational in 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/369427/
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