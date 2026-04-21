Talas partially closed for 4 months as 40 km of roads under construction

Large-scale construction and reconstruction of 40 kilometers of internal roads has begun in Talas, local authorities announced.

In the first phase, work is underway on 12 streets totaling 28 kilometers. The project will eventually cover seven more streets. Five contractors have been hired for the project.

The progress of the work was inspected on-site by Ermat Dzhumaev, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Talas region, Aibek Kochorbaev, the city’s Deputy Mayor, and representatives of local authorities.

According to Ermat Dzhumaev, the project is being implemented at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov. Funding is coming from the republican budget and the Presidential Stabilization Fund.

He noted that special attention will be paid to quality and deadlines. Construction is scheduled to be completed in approximately four months.

Authorities warned that some central streets are temporarily closed due to repairs and asked residents for their understanding.

The road network upgrade is expected to be completed in time for the celebration of Kyrgyzstan’s 35th anniversary of independence, the main events of which will be held in Talas region this year.