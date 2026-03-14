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Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the construction and reconstruction projects of several roads in the region.

The Cabinet Chairman inspected the construction of Karakol — Enilchek road. According to the reconstruction plan, it will be 105 kilometers long. Construction began in December 2025 and is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

Adylbek Kasymaliev was also presented with the project on construction of a 60.5-kilometer Karakol — Toktogul — Zhyrgalan road.

Furthermore, during his working visit, the Cabinet Chairman was presented with the reconstruction projects for the 75-kilometer Balykchy — Barskoon — Karakol road, as well as the 16.9-kilometer Jeti-Oguz — Koisary road. It is noted that road construction is being financed from the republican budget and other sources.

The projects are aimed at developing the region’s transport infrastructure, improving transport accessibility, and creating conditions for the socioeconomic development of Issyk-Kul region.

Following the inspection, Adylbek Kasymaliev issued a number of instructions to relevant government agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/366014/
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