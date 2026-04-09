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Construction of Min-Oruk—Samarkandek road with bridge underway in Batken

Construction of Min-Oruk — Samarkandek road continues in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, inspected the progress of the road construction, his press service reported.

The head of the region met with construction workers and local government representatives on site, instructing them to pay special attention to the road’s quality and promptly resolve any issues that arise during construction.

The 3.2-kilometer road is being built in the border area with Tajikistan. Work began in August 2025 and is being financed from the national budget.

The project is being implemented by the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Yug under the Ministry of Transport and Communications in partnership with the Chinese company Henan Linzhuo. The construction period is three years.

The road will be 10 meters wide and will be paved with asphalt and have lighting. The project also includes the construction of a 266-meter-long overpass bridge. The new road is expected to shorten the distance to Leilek by 3 kilometers and to the village of Samarkandek by 17 kilometers. Blasting operations are currently underway to lay the road and construct bridge supports.

A concrete batching plant and a stone crushing plant have already been commissioned to support the construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/369654/
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