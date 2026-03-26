Residents of Jalal-Abad region renounce Yakyn-Inkar ideology

An awareness-raising and preventive campaign was conducted for active members of Yakyn-Inkar religious extremist movement in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, 27 members of the Yakyn-Inkar religious extremist movement publicly renounced their radical views and ideology.

«They were drawn into extremist activity and actively promoted the ideology banned in Kyrgyzstan. The individuals acknowledged the mistaken nature of their chosen religious path, recognized the harmfulness of their beliefs, expressed regret, and stated their readiness to comply with the legislation and regulatory legal acts of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the decisions of the Ulema Council and the requirements of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). They also called on citizens not to succumb to unlawful appeals by members of the extremist religious group Yakyn-Inkar,’» the statement says.

The SCNS warns citizens about the criminal liability provided for participation in the activities of extremist and terrorist organizations banned in the Kyrgyz Republic.