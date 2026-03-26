Suspected extremist group identified in Osh, searches conducted

Police in Osh identified a group of individuals suspected of involvement in extremist activities. The press service of the city’s Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the statement, preventive measures were carried out as part of Extremist Operation. Searches were conducted in four residential homes in Osh and Kara-Suu district.

During the investigative actions, officers seized eight mobile phones, three laptops, 19 DVDs, 30 sheets of printed materials, as well as three knives and one brass knuckle.

The suspects have been taken to investigative authorities, and forensic examinations have been ordered for the seized items.

The investigation is ongoing.