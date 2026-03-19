Man detained in Chui region for spreading extremist content on Facebook

A man has been detained in Chui region on suspicion of distribution of extremist materials online. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to police, on February 9, monitoring of Facebook revealed an account under the name «Aza Asanbekov» that was allegedly used to spread content containing signs of extremist ideology.

The case was officially registered, and a forensic linguistic examination was ordered. According to its findings, the posted video materials were linked to the website Buran Info, which is associated with information resources of banned religious organizations.

It was also established that the user published materials from Turkiston.kg, a website recognized in Kyrgyzstan as a propaganda resource of the international extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.

The Alamedin District Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under the article «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the course of operational investigative activities, the account’s owner was identified as citizen Sh.A., 39. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are identifying possible accomplices and collecting additional evidence.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reminds that disseminating extremist materials is a criminal offense.