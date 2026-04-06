Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in Jalal-Abad region detained in Bishkek

On April 4, officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) detained citizen B.A.T., 39, near Osh market in Bishkek. He led a radical cell of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kara-Kul, Jalal-Abad region.

According to the SCNS press center, the arrest was based on a decision by the Jalal-Abad City Court dated September 9, 2025. Previously, other extremist leaders testified about the suspect’s activities. B.A.T. had long held the status of «mushrif» (district cell leader) and actively promoted the idea of ​​establishing a caliphate in Kyrgyzstan.

The investigation established that the detainee recruited new adherents, distributed banned literature, and established a fundraising system to finance extremist activities. During interrogation, B.A.T. admitted his membership in the organization and confirmed his status. He was placed in a temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

Security services continue to investigate the man’s criminal connections.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is officially banned in the Kyrgyz Republic, as its ideology aims to overthrow the constitutional order.