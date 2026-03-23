Batken in bloom: Apricot orchards flower across region

Batken region of Kyrgyzstan is now in full bloom as apricot orchards begin flowering—one of the most picturesque periods of spring in the region. White blossoms have covered vast fields, giving the local landscape a unique and vibrant atmosphere.

According to local residents, the apricot bloom will last until early April, after which the petals will fall. The harvest season will begin in summer, with fruit ripening in June—July and harvesting completed by mid-August.

Traditionally, the Apricot Day is celebrated during the first week of April in Batken. During this time, new saplings are planted and various cultural events are held.

Locals often compare Batken’s apricot blossoms to Japan’s famous cherry blossom season. However, as noted, that the scale of flowering in the region is just as impressive.

Experts believe that with the right approach, apricot blossom season could become a tourism brand for Kyrgyzstan, attracting visitors in a way similar to Japan’s sakura season.

It is noted that developing such a destination would not only contribute to tourism growth but also foster a caring attitude toward nature.