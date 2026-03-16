Ten mini-football pitches to be built in Batken using presidential fund money

Construction of ten new, modern mini-football pitches has begun in Batken region. The project is being implemented at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov and is being fully financed by his fund. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

Construction is scheduled to be completed quickly—in just two months. In Batken, the new pitches will be built in Tamasha-Zhai, Ak-Tash, Chet-Bulak, and Bulak-Bashi microdistricts. In Batken district, the facilities will be built in the villages of Buzhum, Gaz, Kyshtut, Bai-Kara-Bak, Zardaly, and Zhany-Bak.

The Presidential Envoy to Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, inspected the sites allocated for construction and instructed everyone to ensure the high-quality execution of the work.

The regional governor emphasized that the new sports facilities are intended to inspire young people to take up sports and promote football in the border region. Once completed, all the pitches will be handed over to local authorities for public use.

The presidential press service added that this is only part of a larger program. With the president’s support, construction of mini-football pitches will continue until modern sports infrastructure is available in every village in the region.