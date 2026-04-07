Border strengthening in Batken: 260 customs officers deployed

Employees of Kyrgyzstan’s customs authorities have taken part in efforts to strengthen the state border, the State Customs Service reported.

According to the agency, on April 4, 2026, a total of 260 officers, together with servicemen from military unit No. 2057 of the Border Service, installed fencing along the Otok section in the village of Samarkandek in Batken region.

The initiative to participate in the border strengthening works was put forward by staff of the Batken customs office and supported by other units. The work involved representatives from Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad customs offices, as well as State Customs Infrastructure OJSC.

The agency emphasized that such joint efforts help strengthen the state border and demonstrate a high level of cohesion and the employees’ willingness to contribute to national security.