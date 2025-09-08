Border demarcation work continues in Batken region

Demarcation work continues on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken and Leilek districts of Kyrgyzstan. The local administration reported.

Residents are being informed about the need to clear houses, commercial buildings, gardens, and farmland along the border line to allow for the installation of barriers.

«At least 105 objects have been identified in Leilek district, in Zhany-Zher and Ken-Talaa villages. The work is almost complete, the territory is prepared for barrier installation. Residents understand the necessity of these measures, even when barriers pass through their homes or farmland,» the statement says.

At the moment, barriers have already been installed on a 16-kilometer section in Leilek district, and 42 kilometers of service roads have been laid.