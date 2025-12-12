Kamchybek Tashiev inspects Dostuk village in Batken region

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), visited the village of Dostuk in Batken region on a working visit.

During the visit, the head of the security services checked the quality of new residential buildings built and handed over to citizens with state support and reviewed the construction work.

During the trip, Kamchybek Tashiev met with local residents, listening to their opinions on their daily living conditions, social situation, and infrastructure issues. Specific instructions were given to the heads of relevant government agencies on these issues, emphasizing the need to promptly address specific problems.

It was reported that 57 hectares of land have been allocated for the new village of Dostuk in Batken district. A total of 181 modern residential houses have been built on this land. Residents have fully moved into the new homes and continue to arrange their living spaces.

During the process of clarifying and delimiting the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, some houses of individual citizens ended up on territories subject to exchange. The state addressed this issue systematically and fairly, providing each affected citizen with 10 ares of land and constructing new houses for them at the expense of the republican budget.