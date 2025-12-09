13:43
Shakhimardan irrigation system to be modernized in Batken region

A «time capsule» laying ceremony will take place on December 11 at the headworks of the Mukhtar Nurgaziev main canal in Kadamzhai district of Batken region, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event marks the launch of a project to modernize the Shakhimardan irrigation system, which has a strategic importance for the region’s agricultural development.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev; Deputy Minister and Head of the Water Resources Service Almaz Dzheenaliev; the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region, Aibek Shamenov; World Bank Representative in Kyrgyzstan, Hugh Riddell; Project Director Ulanbek Torogeldiev; as well as heads of regional and district water services, and representatives of contracting and consulting organizations.

A total of 425.5 million soms have been allocated for the modernization of the system. Construction works will cover two aiyl aimaks and one town in Kadamdzhai district. Of the total canal length of 35.2 kilometers, 25.67 kilometers will be fully reconstructed.
