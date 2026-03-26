Overpass construction underway in Batken to bypass Tajik villages

Construction of an overpass on Min-Oruk—Samarkandek road has begun in Batken region. The project aims to ensure independent transport connectivity, shorten travel time to Leilek district, and minimize border tensions.

According to Azattyk, the new road will run at a height of 16 meters, bypassing the Tajik village of Chorku. Previously, unresolved border issues forced local residents to take lengthy detours. With the launch of the overpass, the distance between settlements is expected to decrease by 15 kilometers.

The project is funded from the state budget. Over the next three years, authorities plan to construct a modern overpass more than 3 kilometers long and 40 meters wide, ensuring high capacity and reliable transport links in the region.

In parallel, Tajikistan has launched construction of a road linking the enclave of Vorukh with the city of Isfara, bypassing the Kyrgyz village of Ak-Sai. These agreements were reached during the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

The border clarification process between the two countries has been completed. In March 2025, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final state border agreement.