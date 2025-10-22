13:16
Residents begin moving into new Zhany Dostuk village in Batken region

Resettlement of residents into the newly built village of Zhany Dostuk, located in Chet-Bulak area of Suubash aiyl aimak in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan has begun. The press service of Batken district state administration reported.

According to the administration, the houses in the new settlement have all necessary living conditions, and residents are gradually moving into their allocated homes.

Special equipment has been deployed to assist with the transportation of belongings, and the head of the Batken district is on-site, meeting with residents and helping promptly resolve any emerging issues.

The relocation follows a Cabinet of Ministers decision to resettle residents of Dostuk village, the territory of which was transferred to Tajikistan as part of the final stage of the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. In return, residents have been provided with new houses in Batken district — in the newly established Zhany Dostuk village.
