Kamchybek Tashiev inspects fortifications in Batken: 80 % of border secured

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), visited the stele located at the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
During the working trip, the head of the security services inspected the quality of work on the installation of barbed wire fences along the state border.
In addition, the SCNS chairman visited military unit No. 2022. Military personnel who actively participated in the border strengthening activities were awarded monetary incentives. Their contribution and service responsibility were highly praised.