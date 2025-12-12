17:06
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects fortifications in Batken: 80 % of border secured

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), visited the stele located at the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

During the working trip, the head of the security services inspected the quality of work on the installation of barbed wire fences along the state border.

Tashiev gave specific instructions to the responsible officials for further strengthening border infrastructure, improving security, and accelerating construction work. Special attention was paid to strict compliance with border regulations and enhancing preventive measures.

In addition, the SCNS chairman visited military unit No. 2022. Military personnel who actively participated in the border strengthening activities were awarded monetary incentives. Their contribution and service responsibility were highly praised.

It is noted that currently 80 percent of the state border section with Tajikistan in Batken region is fully equipped with barbed wire barriers. Work on the remaining sections is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects fortifications in Batken: 80 % of border secured
