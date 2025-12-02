15:21
Resettlement completed: 76 new homes and “VIP town” for Leilek residents

Authorities of Batken region have announced the completion of a large-scale resettlement project for citizens from the border area. As of November 29, all families slated for relocation have moved into their new homes.

76 homes and high spirits

Zhenishbek Asylbek, head of Leilek district, told 24.kg news agency that the resettled families are satisfied with the conditions in the new settlement, which he described as a «VIP town.»

«Their mood is excellent, everyone is happy. Previously, residents lived in old houses, without amenities. Now they have new homes with full utilities — toilets, showers. Asphalt roads have been laid, a kindergarten is under construction, as well as a sports ground. It’s like a VIP town for the residents,» the district head said.

In total, the government built 76 houses: 60 in the new settlement in Razzakov and 16 in the upper part of Maksat village.

Project details:

  • Residents relocated from border villages Razzakov (Nurmatov Street, Zhanybaev Street, Sada area) and Maksat.
  • In addition to housing construction, 48 families who did not have houses, only plots, were allocated land plots.
  • A total of 55.24 hectares of land was reclassified as «settlement land» under Cabinet Resolution No. 558 of September 3, 2025 for housing construction.

Note of 24.kg news agency

The resettlement follows a large-scale territorial exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. On February 27, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented a detailed report on the exchange of territories to the Parliament. The Presidents of both countries, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed the border agreement on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek.

Remaining issues: water and sewage

Zhenishbek Asylbek confirmed that infrastructure work is nearly complete and support will continue: «The water supply remains a concern. We have drilled a large well, and now we are digging trenches and laying pipes to each house. These works will be completed within a week.»

«The sewage issue is not fully resolved yet. Funds have been allocated, and the problem should be fixed within a week. Electricity is on, roads are asphalted. There are no other major issues,» he added.

Compensation: How much did each family receive?

The district authorities noted that compensation issue has been settled and funds distributed.

«Most families received 1 million soms. There’s a calculation: if someone had a garden or additional structures, they received 1 million soms; if not, 500,000. About 90–95 percent received 1 million soms,» Zhenishbek Asylbek said.

These funds are intended to help families build outbuildings and plant gardens.

Additionally, each family received 10 bags of coal from the state enterprise Kyrgyzkomur, and the district administration plans to provide five more bags per family.

«The state is taking all measures to assist and create the best possible conditions for citizens. Other villages and districts are noticing this as well,» Zhenishbek Asylbek emphasized.
