President Sadyr Japarov reshuffles leadership in Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a series of orders introducing personnel changes in the State Border Service.

Under the decisions, Marat Maralbaev has been relieved of his post as First Deputy Director and Chief of the General Staff of the Border Service.

Mirzamir Sydykov has been appointed to this position. He will serve as First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service and Chief of the General Staff.

In addition, by presidential decree, Daniyar Satimov and Mansur Isakov have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen of the State Border Service.

The appointments were made through official orders signed by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
