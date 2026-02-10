Border Service of Kyrgyzstan removed from SCNS structure

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the structure and composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under the document, the Border Service has been removed from the structure of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and transformed into an independent state body — the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its decisions into line with the adopted changes and ensure their implementation.

The decree enters into force on the day of its official publication.