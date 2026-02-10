21:59
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan removed from SCNS structure

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the structure and composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under the document, the Border Service has been removed from the structure of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and transformed into an independent state body — the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its decisions into line with the adopted changes and ensure their implementation.

The decree enters into force on the day of its official publication.

The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has repeatedly changed its subordination status over the years. In 2012, the Border Troops were removed from the SCNS and transformed into an independent state body directly subordinate to the country’s leadership.

In November 2020, the Border Service was once again placed under the authority of the SCNS as part of security sector reforms. At that time, the head of the Border Service was granted the status of First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS.
