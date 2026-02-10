21:59
Abdikarim Alimbaev appointed Chairman of State Border Service

Abdikarim Alimbaev has been relieved of his duties as First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The presidential press service reported.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

By another decree, the president appointed Abdikarim Alimbaev Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Abdikarim Alimbaev was born on April 19, 1973. He has a higher education.

  • In 1995, he graduated from the Military Institute of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, and in 2006 from the Military Academy of the Federal Security Service of Russia.
  • From 1993 to 2013, he commanded various units of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • In 2013–2014, he served as head of the Regional Border Department for Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.
  • From 2014 to 2016, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service.
  • In May 2016, he was appointed Chairman of the State Border Service.

He is married and has three children.
