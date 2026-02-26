Border guards in Batken prevent illegal transportation of 10 calves abroad

Servicemen of Batken Border Detachment prevented an attempt to illegally transport cattle across the state border, the press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, in the village of Ak-Tatyr in Batken district, border guards detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 38. His Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle was carrying 10 calves. The man allegedly intended to move the animals into a neighboring country bypassing official checkpoints.

The detainee and the livestock were taken to the Border Service unit. Agency officers are conducting an investigation and preparing the necessary paperwork.

The State Border Service reminds that border violations and the illegal movement of goods or animals are punishable by law.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan has a ban on the export of livestock. This was introduced to stabilize meat prices on the domestic market.