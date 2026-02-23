Memorial rally held at Ata-Beyit in honor of fallen border guards

A memorial rally was held at Ata-Beyit complex to honor Border Service members who died while carrying out combat and service duties to protect the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by the head of the Border Service, veterans of the border authorities, officers, and personnel of various units.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths at the burial sites of the fallen defenders of the state border. A prayer was offered in memory of the servicemen, followed by a minute of silence observed by participants.

The Border Service emphasized that the heroism of those who «fulfilled their military duty on the state border to the end» is forever inscribed in the history of Kyrgyzstan and serves as an example of loyalty to the oath, courage, resilience, and selfless service to the Motherland."