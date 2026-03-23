Fatal crash in USA: Kyrgyzstani Bekzhan Beishekeev faces 28 years in prison

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Bekzhan Beishekeev, has been charged in the United States in connection with a crash that killed four people. He faces up to 28 years in prison, reports from an immigrant information portal on social media say.

Photo social media

The fatal road accident occurred on February 3. The victims are a father and his two sons, as well as their friend.

According to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office, the head-on collision that left four people dead and another seriously injured was caused by driver fatigue, speeding, and failure to maintain a safe distance.

Beishekeev has been charged with multiple offenses, including reckless homicide.

«At the time of the crash, Beishekeev was allegedly traveling at 64 miles per hour, about 9 miles over the posted speed limit. Neither he nor the driver of the truck ahead of him was injured in the accident,» the statement says.

Earlier reports indicated that the Kyrgyz national had been detained in the state of Indiana in connection with the crash. According to investigators, the accident occurred when the truck he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a van, resulting in four fatalities.