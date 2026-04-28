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Fatal accident on Bishkek—Osh road leaves Chinese citizen dead

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Toktogul district. The Main Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, a HAVAL vehicle carrying four Chinese citizens was traveling from Bishkek to Osh this morning.

At kilometer 328 of the road, the driver collided with a road barrier for unknown reasons. One person died as a result of the accident.

Information on possible casualties is being clarified, and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
link: https://24.kg/english/372255/
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