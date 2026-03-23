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Kyrgyzkomur begins preparations for 2026–2027 autumn-winter season

Five coal deposits were discovered in Kyrgyzstan last year, compared to three in 2024. Rustam Sadyraliev, Deputy General Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, approximately 30 coal mining licenses have been issued.

Rustam Sadyraliev noted that these permits are issued by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Suluktu 11-talaa and Beshburkhan deposits have been discovered in Batken region, Markai in Jalal-Abad region, Torugart in Naryn region, and Kozho-Kelen in Osh region. Experts assess the solid fuel from these sites as high-quality.

The total coal reserves at the five deposits are estimated at approximately 133 million tons, the Kyrgyzkomur representative reported.

He also added that preparations for the 2026-2027 autumn-winter season have already begun.
link: https://24.kg/english/366996/
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