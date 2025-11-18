Energy Minister inspects coal production and prices at Kara-Keche and Ak-Ulak

During a working visit to Naryn region, Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev inspected the operations of Kara-Keche and Ak-Ulak coal mines, owned by Kyrgyzkomur OJSC. The ministry’s press service reported.

The purpose of the visit was to personally verify the veracity of social media reports of a coal shortage and to see the situation on the ground.

Kyrgyzkomur management presented data on production and supply. Since the beginning of 2025, at least 978,584 tons of coal have been mined at Kara-Keche, which has been distributed to residents and the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. 255 units of equipment are involved in the operation. There are 132 fuel depots throughout the republic, where coal is sold at prices ranging from 3,290 to 6,800 soms, depending on the region and logistics costs. Two coal sorting machines are operational at the open pit mine.

The minister also visited Ak-Ulak mine. Thirty percent of the coal mined there is sent to the heating and power plants, with the rest going to residents and social facilities.

A sorting machine is being installed: once operational, fine coal will be delivered to the heating and power plants, while coarse coal will be delivered to residents.

Following the visit, Taalaibek Ibraev instructed to ensure uninterrupted fuel deliveries to residents, organize work of drivers around the clock, and continue sale of coal at affordable prices.