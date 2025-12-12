Kyrgyz Energy Minister offers coal to Turkey, Ankara to review proposal

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev proposed that Turkey consider cooperation in the coal sector. He made the statement during a meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The two officials discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of major joint projects in the energy sector.

Special attention was paid to Central Asia—Azerbaijan (Caspian) Green Energy Corridor project, which is planned for implementation by member states of the Organization of Turkic States. They also reviewed an initiative to establish a regional center for green technologies and initiatives in Kyrgyzstan.

Large hydropower projects were also discussed, including:

Suusamyr—Kokomeren hydropower cascade;

Kazarman hydropower cascade.

Their combined installed capacity amounts to 1,305 megawatts, with annual generation of 3,317 billion kilowatt-hours.

Taalaibek Ibraev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s significant potential in renewable energy — hydro, solar, wind, and bioenergy. He also emphasized the high quality of Kyrgyz coal and proposed that Turkey explore cooperation in this sector.

Alparslan Bayraktar expressed readiness to review the proposal on solid fuel, but subject to favorable logistics and economic feasibility.