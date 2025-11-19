SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered a scheme involving the illegal sale of coal allocated for social fuel depots. According to the SCNS, the solid fuel was sold at inflated prices through commercial outlets.

Security services noted that the actions of certain private individuals led to shortages of coal at social depots, rising prices, and increasing public dissatisfaction. The investigation found out that some truck drivers, pretending to deliver fuel to social facilities, instead transported it directly from Kara-Keche to commercial points in Bishkek.

Additionally, the owners of several social fuel depots diverted part of their allocated coal to their own retail outlets, where it was sold at higher prices. There were also cases where higher-quality coal was separated, packed into bags, and sold in small quantities.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify all participants involved in the scheme and fully halt the illegal activities.