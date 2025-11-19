12:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered a scheme involving the illegal sale of coal allocated for social fuel depots. According to the SCNS, the solid fuel was sold at inflated prices through commercial outlets.

Security services noted that the actions of certain private individuals led to shortages of coal at social depots, rising prices, and increasing public dissatisfaction. The investigation found out that some truck drivers, pretending to deliver fuel to social facilities, instead transported it directly from Kara-Keche to commercial points in Bishkek.

Additionally, the owners of several social fuel depots diverted part of their allocated coal to their own retail outlets, where it was sold at higher prices. There were also cases where higher-quality coal was separated, packed into bags, and sold in small quantities.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify all participants involved in the scheme and fully halt the illegal activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/351471/
views: 112
Print
Related
SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat
Energy Minister inspects coal production and prices at Kara-Keche and Ak-Ulak
Coal sales points at reduced price of 6 soms per kilogram opened in Osh region
SCNS proposes law allowing phone disconnection in case of security threats
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint
SCNS to get authority to conduct expert examinations on contractual basis
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal
SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections
Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
12:21
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
12:10
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
11:56
Asphalt laid on Chui Avenue in Bishkek, section expected to open by December 1
11:46
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
11:37
Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan