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Kyrgyzkomur can now independently perform stripping operations at its sites

Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise has begun independently performing stripping operations at its mines. Rustam Sadyraliev, the company’s Deputy General Director, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, this was made possible through the acquisition of new equipment, as previously, excavation and removal of rock was performed by contractors. The enterprise announced tenders and invited other companies to participate on a contractual basis.

With the acquisition of this equipment, Kyrgyzkomur will reduce costs and perform most of its production work itself. This will also reduce its dependence on third-party companies, the specialist noted.

The enterprise has recently acquired excavators, bulldozers, dump trucks, loaders, water trucks, graders, fuel trucks, and drilling rigs, as well as three sorting complexes for coal processing.

In total, it is approximately 76 pieces of specialized equipment.

This year, additional equipment purchases are planned on a lease basis.
link: https://24.kg/english/367039/
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