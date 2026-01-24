Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025

The state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkomur mined 1,373,800 tons of coal last year. It was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

Active mining is currently underway under nine licenses. The following deposits were officially opened in 2025:

Sulyuktu Talaa — 11;

Beshburkhan;

Markai;

Torugart — 1;

Kozho-Kelen.

Mining operations are currently underway at all of these sites.

To ensure an uninterrupted coal supply to the population, specialists, in collaboration with local authorities, have organized the operation of 142 coal depots. Furthermore, the company has resumed coal delivery by rail to fuel depots in the Chui Valley and Bishkek.

The modernization of Kara-Keche open-pit mine was a major step toward improving environmental conditions and fuel quality. Two modern coal sorting units were installed and commissioned there, ensuring the supply of high-quality lump coal to consumers, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.