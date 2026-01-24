11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025

The state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkomur mined 1,373,800 tons of coal last year. It was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

Active mining is currently underway under nine licenses. The following deposits were officially opened in 2025:

  • Sulyuktu Talaa — 11;
  • Beshburkhan;
  • Markai;
  • Torugart — 1;
  • Kozho-Kelen.

Mining operations are currently underway at all of these sites.

To ensure an uninterrupted coal supply to the population, specialists, in collaboration with local authorities, have organized the operation of 142 coal depots. Furthermore, the company has resumed coal delivery by rail to fuel depots in the Chui Valley and Bishkek.

The modernization of Kara-Keche open-pit mine was a major step toward improving environmental conditions and fuel quality. Two modern coal sorting units were installed and commissioned there, ensuring the supply of high-quality lump coal to consumers, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/359119/
views: 162
Print
Related
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
Kyrgyz Energy Minister offers coal to Turkey, Ankara to review proposal
Bishkek HPP has sufficient coal reserves for uninterrupted operation
Cabinet of Ministers imposes six-month ban on coal exports from Kyrgyzstan
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
Energy Minister inspects coal production and prices at Kara-Keche and Ak-Ulak
Coal sales points at reduced price of 6 soms per kilogram opened in Osh region
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit
24 January, Saturday
10:27
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
23 January, Friday
20:55
Kambarata HPP-1: Nine donors ready to invest $2.5 billion
17:57
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
17:50
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan
17:38
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:30
Cash in public hands in Kyrgyzstan estimated at 200–300 billion soms