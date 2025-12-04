Cabinet of Ministers imposes six-month ban on coal exports from Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution imposing a six-month ban on coal exports. The corresponding resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the document, a temporary ban has been imposed on the export of solid fuels (classified under codes 2701 and 2702 of the EAEU Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity) from Kyrgyzstan by road, with the exception of Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints.

The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Customs and Border Services have been instructed to take the necessary measures arising from this resolution.

This document will enter into force three days after its official publication.