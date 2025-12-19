12:35
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has warned coal market participants against artificially increasing coal prices in Osh region.

A meeting was held at the SCNS with representatives of coal mining companies, investors of Kyrgyzkomur OJSC, owners of fuel depots, intermediaries and coal retailers, as well as representatives of local authorities of the city of Osh and Osh region.

During the meeting, participants discussed the situation with supplying the population with solid fuel during the autumn—winter period and issues related to coal pricing, which have caused dissatisfaction among local residents. Market participants were informed that manipulating public opinion through artificial price hikes is unacceptable.

Entrepreneurs involved in coal mining raised the issue of allocating land plots for fuel depots for the heating season. They expressed readiness to independently finance the construction of such facilities, which would help reduce costs, including intermediary services and coal transportation, and have a positive impact on pricing.

The SCNS noted that the issue of transformation of land plots for the construction of fuel depots will be considered after the end of the 2025–2026 heating season. Market participants were recommended to reduce coal prices until the end of 2025. According to the committee, entrepreneurs responded with understanding and agreed to the recommendation.

The SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasized that any attempts to sabotage pricing policy or engage in actions beyond the framework of the law will be considered under criminal procedure.
