20:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan

From 2021 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry has demonstrated steady positive growth. The significant growth has been driven by intensified geological exploration, the inclusion of new reserves in the state balance, and the launch of processing projects, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

Key results were recorded in 2024–2025. Following large-scale geological exploration at Kumtor mine in 2024, gold reserves increased by 147.4 tons and were added to the state balance. This will allow the mine’s operating life to be extended for decades and ensure its stable operation while meeting environmental and social requirements.

Last year, the reserves contained in the Kumtor tailings dam—121 tons of gold and 225 tons of silver—were also included in the state register. The project is scheduled for 17 years. Design work was completed in the first half of 2025, after which a number of key facilities were commissioned.

In particular, at Buchuk site of Solton-Sary deposit in Naryn region, a gold processing plant has begun operating in pilot mode and is already producing gold.

Interest in the coal industry has also grown. Since the beginning of last year, 34 license agreements for solid fuel extraction have been issued, and more than 20 new sites have been put into operation. Among them are the gold-bearing Shakhtal deposit in Naryn region, as well as Kojo-Kelen and Besh-Burkhan coal deposits in Osh region.

The measures taken are aimed at supplying the domestic market with fuel and energy resources, as well as increasing the country’s export potential.
link: https://24.kg/english/357866/
views: 82
Print
Related
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
Kyrgyz Geological Service sells subsoil use rights for 40 sites
Kyrgyz Energy Minister offers coal to Turkey, Ankara to review proposal
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tajikistan's mining and metallurgical sector
Bishkek HPP has sufficient coal reserves for uninterrupted operation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is increasing its gold reserves — World Gold Council
Cabinet of Ministers imposes six-month ban on coal exports from Kyrgyzstan
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
Popular
AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam
Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW
National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025 National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level
14 January, Wednesday
19:56
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
18:01
Amendments proposed to Law on Status of Former President of Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident
16:33
Kyrgyzhydromet issues weather alert: Sharp temperature drop expected
16:23
Armed robbery in Kalys-Ordo in Bishkek: Minors among attackers