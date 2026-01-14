Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan

From 2021 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry has demonstrated steady positive growth. The significant growth has been driven by intensified geological exploration, the inclusion of new reserves in the state balance, and the launch of processing projects, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

Key results were recorded in 2024–2025. Following large-scale geological exploration at Kumtor mine in 2024, gold reserves increased by 147.4 tons and were added to the state balance. This will allow the mine’s operating life to be extended for decades and ensure its stable operation while meeting environmental and social requirements.

Last year, the reserves contained in the Kumtor tailings dam—121 tons of gold and 225 tons of silver—were also included in the state register. The project is scheduled for 17 years. Design work was completed in the first half of 2025, after which a number of key facilities were commissioned.

In particular, at Buchuk site of Solton-Sary deposit in Naryn region, a gold processing plant has begun operating in pilot mode and is already producing gold.

Interest in the coal industry has also grown. Since the beginning of last year, 34 license agreements for solid fuel extraction have been issued, and more than 20 new sites have been put into operation. Among them are the gold-bearing Shakhtal deposit in Naryn region, as well as Kojo-Kelen and Besh-Burkhan coal deposits in Osh region.

The measures taken are aimed at supplying the domestic market with fuel and energy resources, as well as increasing the country’s export potential.