Prosecutor's office returns Kyrchyn tourist center to state

The prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul region returned the property of Kyrchyn tourist center, located in Kyrchyn gorge, to the state. The oversight agency reported.

According to the agency, an investigation revealed that in 1997, the tourist center’s property was transferred to private individuals and legal entities in gross violation of legal requirements.

As a result of the prosecutor’s actions, the property, worth 501 million soms, as well as the 11-hectare plot of land belonging to it, have been returned to state ownership.

Efforts to detect the illegally transferred properties are ongoing.