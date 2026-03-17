12:57
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

Prosecutor's office returns Kyrchyn tourist center to state

The prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul region returned the property of Kyrchyn tourist center, located in Kyrchyn gorge, to the state. The oversight agency reported.

According to the agency, an investigation revealed that in 1997, the tourist center’s property was transferred to private individuals and legal entities in gross violation of legal requirements.

As a result of the prosecutor’s actions, the property, worth 501 million soms, as well as the 11-hectare plot of land belonging to it, have been returned to state ownership.

Efforts to detect the illegally transferred properties are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/366318/
views: 58
Print
Related
SCNS returns 7.2 hectares of land and canning factory in Tokmok to state
EAEU to launch service for searching industrial property information
AYU empire collapse: SCNS seizes property for 10 billion soms from Abdykerimov
Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for diplomats abroad
Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Ministry returned to state
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property
Hospital building with land plot returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Land plot that housed planetarium in Bishkek returned to state
Wine and brandy distillery in Batken region returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
17 March, Tuesday
12:43
Prosecutor's office returns Kyrchyn tourist center to state Prosecutor's office returns Kyrchyn tourist center to s...
12:06
Over $220 million in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan in January
11:59
Bishkek prepares for Nooruz: Festive events to be held across city
11:50
Kyrgyzstan monitors wildlife using satellite technology
11:31
Baisalov calls for peace in the Middle East and action against religious hatred