Land plot that housed planetarium in Bishkek returned to state

The land plot in the center of Bishkek, where the Polar Star planetarium was located, has been returned to state ownership. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A fact of illegal transfer of a municipal land plot located near the territory of Panfilov Park with a total area of ​​0.42 hectares to private ownership has been revealed. It has been established that the corruption scheme for illegal transfer of the plot to private individuals was organized by certain high-ranking officials by issuing an illegal resolution by the Bishkek City Hall.

The security services have identified the persons involved in the criminal scheme for illegally seizing municipal land plots with an area of ​​0.42 hectares. The plot together with the former planetarium building has been returned to the state.

According to media reports, the plot with the building previously belonged to former member of Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov.
