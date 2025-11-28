17:37
SCNS returns 7.2 hectares of land and canning factory in Tokmok to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has revealed the illegal privatization of a canning factory in Tokmok and returned it to the state. The SCNS press center reported.

The investigation revealed that the Tokmok canning factory was transformed into Ak-Tilek JSC in 1993, and then into Canning Factory JSC. In 1996, it was granted a 7,238-hectare plot of land for a production facility.

The questionable share transfer scheme:

  • In February 1998, 100 percent of the shares of Canning Factory JSC were transferred to Kyrgyz citizen E.Zh.A.
  • He subsequently sold them to Aquamarine LLC for 350,000 soms under an undocumented purchase and sale agreement.
  • On May 23, 2007, Canning Factory JSC was transferred to Chinese citizen D.Ts. without a sales contract or the necessary documents.

Currently, the shares of Canning Factory LLC are divided between three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China.

SCNS found out that government agencies and archival services lack documents confirming the legality of the transfer of the enterprise to private ownership.

Based on this information, during pre-investigation and verification activities, the plant’s buildings, warehouses, and land plot (7,238 hectares) were returned to the state.

Furthermore, Chinese citizen D.Ts. voluntarily and gratuitously transferred property worth 10 million soms to the State Property Management Agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/352689/
views: 63
