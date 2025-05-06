Wine and brandy distillery in Batken region returned to state

A functioning wine and brandy distillery in Chon-Talaa village, Tort-Gul rural area, Batken region, has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

In 1997, by a protocol decision of the people’s assembly of local residents, the enterprise was transferred to private ownership with the creation of Tort-Gul LLC. In 2006, by a resolution of Tort-Gul rural municipality, the territory of the distillery with a total area of ​​2.89 hectares was sold to a private company with foreign participation for a low price.

According to the SCNS, during the pre-investigation check, the founders and director of the wine and brandy distillery voluntarily transferred the property and land plot in full to the balance of the State Property Management Agency.